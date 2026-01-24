Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.6% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $98,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.94. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $264.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

