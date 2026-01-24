Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11,417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 675,768 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,726,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,765,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Positive Sentiment: Duke says it has more than 18,000 workers from 27 states and Canada staged to respond to Winter Storm Fern, signaling strong operational readiness to limit outage duration and reputational damage. PR Newswire release

Duke says it has more than 18,000 workers from 27 states and Canada staged to respond to Winter Storm Fern, signaling strong operational readiness to limit outage duration and reputational damage. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy Florida is deploying about 500 workers to assist Carolinas restoration efforts, showing proactive mutual-aid deployment that can speed repairs and reduce prolonged outage costs. MSN report

Duke Energy Florida is deploying about 500 workers to assist Carolinas restoration efforts, showing proactive mutual-aid deployment that can speed repairs and reduce prolonged outage costs. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are reframing DUK around analyst target changes and sentiment rather than material operations — watch how consensus targets and EPS forecasts evolve, since market reaction is being driven by these narrative shifts. Yahoo Finance

Analysis pieces are reframing DUK around analyst target changes and sentiment rather than material operations — watch how consensus targets and EPS forecasts evolve, since market reaction is being driven by these narrative shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes a recent intraday price dip and elevated volume as investors reposition around storm risk and dividend safety narratives; this is more of a sentiment/flow story than a fundamentals surprise. Zacks

Market coverage notes a recent intraday price dip and elevated volume as investors reposition around storm risk and dividend safety narratives; this is more of a sentiment/flow story than a fundamentals surprise. Negative Sentiment: RBC cut its DUK price target to $140 from $143 and kept a “sector perform” rating — a small downgrade that still implies about ~19% upside but may weigh on near?term sentiment. MarketScreener

RBC cut its DUK price target to $140 from $143 and kept a “sector perform” rating — a small downgrade that still implies about ~19% upside but may weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warn of freezing?rain/ice risks and potential multiday outages in Duke’s service areas; prolonged outages raise short?term repair and overtime costs and could spur customer complaints and regulatory scrutiny. MarketBeat / AP coverage

Multiple reports warn of freezing?rain/ice risks and potential multiday outages in Duke’s service areas; prolonged outages raise short?term repair and overtime costs and could spur customer complaints and regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Local coverage highlights customer complaints about rising bills, a reputational/regulatory headwind that can affect rate cases and public sentiment if the issue escalates. WCPO article

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

