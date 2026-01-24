TrueMark Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 117.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,755,000 after purchasing an additional 621,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

