SLT (SLT) Price Reaches $14.65 on Major Exchanges

SLT (SLT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, SLT has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One SLT token can now be purchased for approximately $14.65 or 0.00016393 BTC on exchanges. SLT has a market capitalization of $146.53 million and approximately $57.27 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SLT Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. The official website for SLT is slt.game. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 14.66634652 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $65,740.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

