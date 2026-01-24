Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 8387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. CLSA upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over?the?counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long?term leasing and property management.

