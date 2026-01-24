Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,832 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

NASDAQ HON opened at $221.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

