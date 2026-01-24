Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 924.30 and last traded at GBX 914, with a volume of 214069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 854.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.43. The company has a market capitalization of £133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products.

