Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $52,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after buying an additional 1,614,355 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $135.93 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 141,757 shares of company stock worth $17,569,112 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

