Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 928,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,940,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $533.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average of $517.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.64.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

