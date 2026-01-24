Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 447.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,429 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 228,167 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.21.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

