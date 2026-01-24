East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from East West Bancorp’s conference call:

East West delivered record 2025 results across revenue, net interest income, fees, EPS, loans and deposits, drove 17% tangible book value growth and the board raised the quarterly dividend 33% to $0.80 per share.

East West delivered across revenue, net interest income, fees, EPS, loans and deposits, drove 17% tangible book value growth and the board raised the quarterly dividend 33% to $0.80 per share. Management guided 2026 for 5%–7% loan and NII growth, aspires to faster fee growth (double-digit), but expects operating expenses to rise 7%–9% to fund hiring and tech investments and forecasted net charge-offs of 20–30 bps.

Management guided 2026 for loan and NII growth, aspires to faster fee growth (double-digit), but expects operating expenses to rise 7%–9% to fund hiring and tech investments and forecasted net charge-offs of 20–30 bps. Core funding strengthened — deposits grew 6% YoY, DDA rose to 25% of deposits, and cost of deposits fell meaningfully (down ~23 bps QoQ and 105 bps since the start of the cut cycle), supporting liquidity and NII.

Core funding strengthened — deposits grew 6% YoY, DDA rose to 25% of deposits, and cost of deposits fell meaningfully (down ~23 bps QoQ and 105 bps since the start of the cut cycle), supporting liquidity and NII. Asset quality remains solid with Q4 net charge-offs at 8 bps, NPAs 26 bps, criticized loans declining to 2.01%, and the allowance held at 1.42% ($810M), though management raised a more cautious 2026 NCO outlook.

Asset quality remains solid with Q4 net charge-offs at 8 bps, NPAs 26 bps, criticized loans declining to 2.01%, and the allowance held at 1.42% ($810M), though management raised a more cautious 2026 NCO outlook. Capital is robust (CET1 15.1%, TCE 10.5%); the firm increased the dividend and says buybacks will be opportunistic, giving flexibility for shareholder returns or strategic investments.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

In related news, COO Parker Shi sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,017,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,698.50. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 30,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 858,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,530,219.82. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,344 shares of company stock worth $8,184,226 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

Trending Headlines about East West Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting East West Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EWBC reported $2.52 EPS (vs. $2.48 est.) and revenues of $754.9M, showing year?over?year growth and a beat on both headline metrics. East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus — EWBC reported $2.52 EPS (vs. $2.48 est.) and revenues of $754.9M, showing year?over?year growth and a beat on both headline metrics. Positive Sentiment: Record full?year results and bigger payout — East West reported record 2025 net income of $1.3B (diluted EPS $9.52) and increased the quarterly dividend 33% to $0.80/share, which supports income investors and signals confidence from management. Business Wire: East West Bancorp Reports Record Net Income for 2025

Record full?year results and bigger payout — East West reported record 2025 net income of $1.3B (diluted EPS $9.52) and increased the quarterly dividend 33% to $0.80/share, which supports income investors and signals confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target uplift — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $135 with an Outperform rating (roughly ~21% above the current level), indicating continued analyst bullishness on medium?term upside. Benzinga

Analyst target uplift — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $135 with an Outperform rating (roughly ~21% above the current level), indicating continued analyst bullishness on medium?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted forward EPS forecasts — Zacks updated multiple quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates higher, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth (Zacks still carries a Hold rating). (See Zacks research notes for details.)

Zacks lifted forward EPS forecasts — Zacks updated multiple quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates higher, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth (Zacks still carries a Hold rating). (See Zacks research notes for details.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and full disclosure available — Management commentary and slides from the Q4 call are available for investors to review guidance, asset quality and expense drivers. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and full disclosure available — Management commentary and slides from the Q4 call are available for investors to review guidance, asset quality and expense drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst ratings mix — while some price targets were raised, major research houses (e.g., Zacks) maintain a Hold rating; investors should read analyst notes for valuation assumptions and multiples.

Analyst ratings mix — while some price targets were raised, major research houses (e.g., Zacks) maintain a Hold rating; investors should read analyst notes for valuation assumptions and multiples. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating costs trimmed investor enthusiasm — coverage notes that non?interest expenses rose year?over?year, which weighed on the stock despite the beat and contributed to the intraday selloff. EWBC Stock Dips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

