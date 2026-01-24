Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,772 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $109,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $301.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average is $344.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.33 and a 12 month high of $465.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

