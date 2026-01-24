Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $188,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $405.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

