Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,858 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $130,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

