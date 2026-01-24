HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 4.6%

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTB shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

