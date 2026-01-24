Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Buys 867 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.4% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after buying an additional 399,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $633.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $627.72 and a 200-day moving average of $610.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

