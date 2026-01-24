UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 114,945 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,945 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $56,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE AEE opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.77 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

