Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $217,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 147,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,775,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,137.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,723.90 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,051.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,224.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,842.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

