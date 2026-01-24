Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $199.74 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $199,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

