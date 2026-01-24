Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,822 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $121,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,489,909,000 after acquiring an additional 727,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after purchasing an additional 301,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,121,423,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

