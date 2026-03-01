YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,837 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 29th total of 6,010 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 400,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3,708.0%.

About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. PYPY was launched on Sep 25, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

