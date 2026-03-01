WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.13 and traded as high as GBX 4.50. WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 4, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Get WH Ireland Group alerts:

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter. WH Ireland Group had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 1,018.70%.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.