Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 298,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $892,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $172,581,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $959.64.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $791.27 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $953.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,391.75. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.