Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.950-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion.

Clorox stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.58. Clorox has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $164.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Clorox from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $122.19.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Clorox agreed to acquire GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell, for $2.25 billion in cash — a strategic push deeper into skin health and hygiene that management says is growth?accretive and advances its IGNITE plan. The deal expands Clorox’s consumer and professional hygiene footprint and is the primary catalyst for today’s stock strength. Clorox Announces Acquisition of GOJO

Management updated FY?2026 EPS guidance to $5.95–$6.30, slightly above consensus, and reiterated revenue targets — a sign the company expects the combined portfolio and cost initiatives to help stabilize growth. This guidance helped reassure investors even as organic revenue pressures persist. (Company guidance release) Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on CLX to $114 (keeps a Hold rating), a small incremental positive that signals modest upside in analysts’ view but not a strong buy signal. Deutsche Bank Raises Price Target

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on CLX to $114 (keeps a Hold rating), a small incremental positive that signals modest upside in analysts’ view but not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Broad media and analyst coverage (WSJ, CNBC, MarketWatch) has amplified the deal’s reach and provided investors with deal details and management commentary — increasing attention but not resolving long?term execution questions. WSJ: Clorox to Buy Purell-Maker

Broad media and analyst coverage (WSJ, CNBC, MarketWatch) has amplified the deal’s reach and provided investors with deal details and management commentary — increasing attention but not resolving long?term execution questions. Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side skepticism remains: Barclays kept an Underweight (sell) stance despite a small target tweak, and commentary from critics highlights valuation and fundamental concerns that could limit upside until integration is proven. Barclays Remains a Sell

Some sell?side skepticism remains: Barclays kept an Underweight (sell) stance despite a small target tweak, and commentary from critics highlights valuation and fundamental concerns that could limit upside until integration is proven. Negative Sentiment: The deal is being financed with debt, increasing leverage and short?term balance?sheet risk; investors will watch integration execution and cost synergy realization closely — these risks are why some analysts remain cautious. WSJ: Deal Financed with Debt

The deal is being financed with debt, increasing leverage and short?term balance?sheet risk; investors will watch integration execution and cost synergy realization closely — these risks are why some analysts remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha) questions whether the acquisition meaningfully fixes Clorox’s underlying growth challenges and suggests the company still needs stronger organic execution — a narrative that could cap the stock if results don’t improve. Seeking Alpha: Adding Sanitizers, But In Need Of Getting Its Hands Dirty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 792.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

