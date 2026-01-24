Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.80.

Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimbell Royalty has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 255,688 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 1,171.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 227,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 209,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 279.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 238,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 175,480 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

