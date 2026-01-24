Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,137 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,665.08. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $277.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.43 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

