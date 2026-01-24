Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $43.63 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 155.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $43,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,907.20. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $927.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $886.56 and its 200-day moving average is $798.60. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $954.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,083.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $935.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

