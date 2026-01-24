Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $229.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

