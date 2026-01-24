UBS Group Upgrades Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) to “Strong-Buy”

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macquarie Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.63.

Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services and asset management company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, it was granted its banking licence in 1985 and adopted the Macquarie name shortly thereafter. Over the decades, the firm has grown from a domestic brokerage operation into a global institution, offering a wide range of services across banking, advisory, investment and funds management.

The company operates through four core business segments: Macquarie Asset Management, Banking and Financial Services, Commodities and Global Markets, and Macquarie Capital.

