Gibbs Wealth Management Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after acquiring an additional 231,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,757,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $501.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.97 and its 200-day moving average is $504.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

