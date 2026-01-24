Gibbs Wealth Management Has $4.88 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Gibbs Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gibbs Wealth Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,397,000 after buying an additional 7,071,441 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,397,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,348,000 after buying an additional 373,230 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,375,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,536,000 after buying an additional 2,181,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

