Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Associated reported record profitability in 2025, including Q4 NII of $310M , full-year EPS of $2.77, a NIM north of 3% for the year, and return on tangible common equity above 15% in Q4.

, full-year EPS of $2.77, a NIM north of 3% for the year, and return on tangible common equity above 15% in Q4. The bank is materially remixing its balance sheet with $1.2 billion of C&I growth in 2025 and targets 9–10% C&I growth and 5–6% total loan growth in 2026 (standalone, excluding American National), supported by planned RM hires.

of C&I growth in 2025 and targets and in 2026 (standalone, excluding American National), supported by planned RM hires. Deposit trends strengthened — core customer deposits rose about $1.0B in 2025 (nearly $700M in Q4) and management expects 5–6% core deposit growth in 2026 while increasing acquisition marketing spend in key metros.

in 2025 (nearly $700M in Q4) and management expects in 2026 while increasing acquisition marketing spend in key metros. Associated announced the American National acquisition to enter Omaha and deepen Twin Cities presence; management calls it strategically attractive but has not provided detailed all?in financials and expects close/approval in Q2 with integration in Q3.

acquisition to enter Omaha and deepen Twin Cities presence; management calls it strategically attractive but has not provided detailed all?in financials and expects close/approval in Q2 with integration in Q3. Credit and capital remain solid with very low charge-offs (3 bps Q4, 12 bps FY), declining non?accruals, a slight ACL increase to $419M (1.35%), CET1 at 10.49%, and tangible book value above $22 per share, while non?interest expense growth is guided to ~3% ex?acquisition.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,385.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,927.22. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $783,567.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,213.50. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,951 shares of company stock valued at $925,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 136,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $328,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

