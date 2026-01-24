Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Alcoa’s conference call:

Strong Q4 operational and financial performance — record production at five smelters and one refinery, adjusted EBITDA of $546 million , adjusted EPS of $1.26 , and cash of $1.6 billion .

, adjusted EPS of , and cash of . Material one?time items pulled down GAAP results, including a $144 million goodwill impairment in the alumina segment and a $70 million mark?to?market loss on Ma’aden shares (partially offset by a $133 million tax benefit).

goodwill impairment in the alumina segment and a mark?to?market loss on Ma’aden shares (partially offset by a tax benefit). The San Ciprián restart is progressing (? 65% capacity online at year?end and on track for completion in H1 2026) but will be a near?term drag — management expects combined smelter+refinery EBITDA loss of ~ $75–100 million and free cash flow consumption of ~ $100–130 million in 2026.

capacity online at year?end and on track for completion in H1 2026) but will be a near?term drag — management expects combined smelter+refinery EBITDA loss of ~ and free cash flow consumption of ~ in 2026. Strong balance?sheet and capital discipline — full?year free cash flow of $594 million , ROE of 16.4% , and adjusted net debt reduced to ~ $1.5 billion , with priority on remaining in that range and on debt repayment before expanding buybacks.

, ROE of , and adjusted net debt reduced to ~ , with priority on remaining in that range and on debt repayment before expanding buybacks. Favorable aluminum market dynamics — rising LME and regional premiums (notably the Midwest), constrained supply/disruptions, and expected European CBAM uplift (management estimates ~$10/ton net benefit) should support pricing into 2026.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alcoa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

