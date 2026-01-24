Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 177,010 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177,010 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

EW stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $4,863,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

