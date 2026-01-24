Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 182,568 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6,661.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

