Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $70,605.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $70,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,972.96. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Alvino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Mark Alvino sold 15,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $71,100.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.