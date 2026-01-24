Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.09. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 81.66%.The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

