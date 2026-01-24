David Aufderhaar Sells 24,114 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,052.06. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 938,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Featured Articles

