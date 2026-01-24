Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,638,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 468,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 417,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 140,482 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

