SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 56.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 424.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Trading Up 2.0%

SAP opened at $230.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $220.89 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded SAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

