Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

