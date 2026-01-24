Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 54,397 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,397 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

