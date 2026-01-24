Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 59,421 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,421 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,735,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 294,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.