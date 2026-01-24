Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

