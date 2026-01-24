Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 182,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

