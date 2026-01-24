Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 37.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 570.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 848,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 722,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 458.88 and a beta of 1.44.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.7%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240.60. The trade was a 87.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

