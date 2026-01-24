Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $10,881,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,076 shares of company stock worth $99,081,306. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0%

APH stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.44. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.