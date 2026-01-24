Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 204,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key The PNC Financial Services Group News

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Shares of PNC opened at $219.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $227.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.