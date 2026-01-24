Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in TransUnion $TRU

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TransUnion by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Shares of TRU opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $84,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,231.68. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,722. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,318 shares of company stock worth $704,958. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

