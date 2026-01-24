Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

FMS opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 156.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6,380.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high?flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

